Feliciano, Silva lead the way for Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Frederick Keys 7-4 on Monday.

Eddie Silva homered and doubled with two RBIs for Carolina.

Frederick tied the game 2-2 in the third after Jomar Reyes hit an RBI double, scoring Yeltsin Gudino.

The Mudcats went out in front in the fourth inning when Feliciano hit a solo home run and Rob Henry scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mudcats later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Silva hit a solo home run, while Henry hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Starter Nelson Hernandez (6-3) got the win while Matthias Dietz (1-6) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Reyes reached base three times for the Keys. Gudino singled three times.