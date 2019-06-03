Sports
Guillorme hits walk-off single in 10th, Syracuse beats Rochester 5-4
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Guillorme hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Syracuse Mets topped the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Monday.
Travis Taijeron scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.
The Red Wings took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Wilin Rosario hit an RBI single, scoring LaMonte Wade.
Stephen Nogosek (2-0) got the win in relief while DJ Baxendale (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Stranding 13 men on base, the Red Wings did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.
