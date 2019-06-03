Sports
Turchin’s single leads Delmarva to 5-3 win over Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Doran Turchin hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-3 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday.
The single by Turchin, part of a three-run inning, gave the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead before Nick Horvath hit a two-run single later in the inning.
The Intimidators cut into the deficit in the third inning when Alex Destino hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Romy Gonzalez.
The Shorebirds later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Turchin scored on an error, while Will Robertson hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Delmarva starter Ryan Wilson (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jason Bilous (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over four innings.
Delmarva improved to 10-1 against Kannapolis this season.
