Woods Richardson leads Columbia to 5-2 win over Rome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Simeon Woods Richardson threw five scoreless innings, leading the Columbia Fireflies over the Rome Braves in a 5-2 win on Monday.

Woods Richardson (1-6) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

Columbia started the scoring with a big third inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Chandler Avant.

After Columbia added a run in the fifth on a single by Brian Sharp, the Braves cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Trey Harris hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Logan Brown.

Alan Rangel (4-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Columbia improved to 10-4 against Rome this season.