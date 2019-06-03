Arkansas, Memphis arrange 3-game series to start in 2025

Arkansas and Memphis have agreed on a three-game football series that will begin in 2025.

The two schools announced on Monday the scheduling arrangement that includes two games at Arkansas and one at Memphis.

Arkansas will play at Memphis during the 2025 season. Memphis will visit Arkansas in 2026 and 2028.Memphis officials said their school will receive $1 million for making the extra trip to Arkansas in 2028.

Memphis and Arkansas met five times from 1992-98 but haven't faced each other since. Memphis leads the series 3-2.