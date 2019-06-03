Los Angeles visits Arizona, looks to build on Hill’s solid outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-19, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-30, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (5-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (4-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 10-17 against NL West opponents. Arizona ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Eduardo Escobar leads the team with an average of .288.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 16-12 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .472, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .733 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and is slugging .568. Ketel Marte has 16 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 52 RBIs and is batting .376. Max Muncy is 13-for-41 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .309 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .332 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Beaty: day-to-day (hip flexor), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).