Pratto’s single leads Wilmington over Myrtle Beach in 10 innings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Nick Pratto hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday.

Blake Perkins scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Wilmington added an insurance run when Pratto scored on a single by Seuly Matias.

In the bottom of the inning, Myrtle Beach scored on a single by Jimmy Herron that brought home Yeiler Peguero. However, the rally ended when Tyler Zuber got Carlos Sepulveda to hit into a forceout to end the game.

Zuber (3-2) got the win in relief while Alexander Vargas (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, Myrtle Beach got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Cam Balego singled three times, scoring two runs. The Pelicans failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

Wilmington improved to 4-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.