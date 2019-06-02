Caro’s triple leads Tennessee to 6-3 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Roberto Caro hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday.

The triple by Caro capped a three-run inning and gave the Smokies a 3-2 lead after Connor Myers hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Smokies later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Tennessee right-hander Oscar De La Cruz (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brian Shaffer (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Biscuits, Jesus Sanchez homered and singled, also stealing a base.