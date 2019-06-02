Cordoba, Rosario lead Lake Elsinore to 9-2 win over San Jose

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Jeisson Rosario doubled and singled twice as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the San Jose Giants 9-2 on Sunday.

The triple by Cordoba started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Lake Elsinore took the lead when Cordoba scored on a passed ball and then added to it when Jalen Washington hit a sacrifice fly.

The Storm later scored five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Ronald Bolanos (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter John Gavin (2-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.