Noll hits walk-off single, Fresno beats Salt Lake 9-8

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Noll hit a walk-off single, as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Salt Lake Bees 9-8 on Sunday.

Carter Kieboom scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Jacob Wilson and then went to third on a single by Brandon Snyder.

After Salt Lake's Matt Thaiss hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, Fresno tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the inning when Alec Keller hit an RBI single, driving in Wilmer Difo.

Reliever Michael Blazek (1-0) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out one to get the win. Luke Bard (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Pacific Coast League game.

Raudy Read homered twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Jose Rojas doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the Bees.