File leads Carolina to 2-0 win over Frederick

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Dylan File allowed just seven hits over eight innings, leading the Carolina Mudcats over the Frederick Keys in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

File (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out five.

The only score of the game came in the first inning when Payton Henry hit a two-run double.

Michael Baumann (1-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Keys, Sean Miller doubled twice and singled. Frederick was held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Carolina staff recorded its third shutout of the year.