Rios leads Okla. City to 8-2 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Edwin Rios hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Memphis Redbirds 8-2 on Sunday. The Dodgers swept the four-game series with the win.

Rios hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth, both off Alex Reyes.

Okla. City right-hander Dennis Santana (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reyes (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Rangel Ravelo doubled and singled twice for the Redbirds.