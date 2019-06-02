Stokes’ double leads San Antonio to 8-3 win over Omaha

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Troy Stokes hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to an 8-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

The double by Stokes came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Missions a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Hager hit a two-run double.

The Missions later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Nate Orf scored on an error in the fifth before coming home on a single in the seventh.

Orf doubled and singled, scoring three runs for San Antonio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Thomas Jankins (4-2) got the win while Zach Lovvorn (2-5) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.