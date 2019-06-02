Lofstrom’s double leads Dayton to 4-2 win over South Bend

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Morgan Lofstrom hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 win over the South Bend Cubs on Sunday.

The double by Lofstrom, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead before Miguel Hernandez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, South Bend cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Gustavo Polanco that scored Jonathan Sierra.

Dayton southpaw Connor Curlis (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cam Sanders (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.