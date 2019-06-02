Martinez, Burt carry Charleston to 5-0 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Max Burt homered and had two hits, and Nolan Martinez allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Lexington Legends 5-0 on Sunday.

Martinez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the top of the third, Charleston grabbed the lead on a passed ball that scored Brandon Lockridge. The RiverDogs then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Kyle Gray scored on a wild pitch, while Burt hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Evan Steele (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Legends were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.