Tostado’s homer leads Augusta to 5-2 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 5-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday.

The home run by Tostado started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Augusta took the lead when Nico Giarratano hit an RBI single and then added to it when Andres Angulo scored on an error.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the eighth when Dalton Combs hit an RBI single, driving in Mikey Edie.

Edie singled twice, scoring two runs for Augusta.

Augusta southpaw Seth Corry (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Butto (1-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.