Guerrero’s single leads New Orleans to 7-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday.

The single by Guerrero capped a three-run inning and gave the Baby Cakes a 6-4 lead after Lewis Brinson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Baby Cakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Yadiel Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Magneuris Sierra.

Mike Kickham (2-1) got the win in relief while Jake Lemoine (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.