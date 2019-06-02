Portland beats Binghamton 6-5

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Romanski scored when a runner was thrown out in the seventh inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 6-5 lead after Tate Matheny hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Deiner Lopez hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to help give the Sea Dogs a 4-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by Ali Sanchez.

Jake Cosart (1-0) got the win in relief while Joseph Shaw (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Will Toffey tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Rumble Ponies.