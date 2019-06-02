San Francisco faces Baltimore after Anderson’s strong outing

San Francisco Giants (23-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-40, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (2-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either San Francisco or Baltimore will take home a series victory with a win.

The Orioles are 8-22 in home games. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Trey Mancini leads the club with an average of .303.

The Giants are 13-16 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.71, Madison Bumgarner leads the staff with a mark of 3.89. The Giants won the last meeting 8-2. Shaun Anderson secured his first victory and Buster Posey went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. David Hess took his seventh loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 35 RBIs and is batting .252. Renato Nunez is 15-for-37 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with eight home runs and has 24 RBIs. Kevin Pillar has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: day-to-day (hamstring).