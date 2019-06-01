Caro scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Tennessee beats Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Roberto Caro scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tennessee Smokies to a 7-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

Caro scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Vimael Machin.

Reliever Craig Brooks (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking two to get the win. Luke Barker (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run in the Southern League game.

Charcer Burks homered and singled, driving home four runs in the win.

The Shuckers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Trent Grisham homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Shuckers.