Pache’s double leads Mississippi to 8-4 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Cristian Pache hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to an 8-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday.

The double by Pache scored Carlos Martinez and Luis Valenzuela to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

The Braves later added two runs in the seventh and three in the ninth. In the seventh, Drew Waters hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Riley Unroe, while Alejandro Salazar drove in two runs and Unroe drove in one in the ninth.

Starter Kyle Muller (4-1) got the win while Tyler Jay (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.