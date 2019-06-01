Mountcastle hits walk-off homer, Norfolk beats Louisville 8-7

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Louisville Bats 8-7 on Saturday.

The Tides scored two runs in the eighth before Louisville answered in the next half-inning when Sherman Johnson scored on a forceout to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings. Jimmy Herget (0-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.

Zach Vincej doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Mountcastle homered and singled.

Nick Longhi homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Bats.