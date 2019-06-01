Milone, Whitley and Seibert lead Charlotte in win

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Thomas Milone had four hits, while Garrett Whitley and Mac Seibert recorded three apiece as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the St. Lucie Mets 12-1 on Saturday.

Milone tripled and singled three times, scoring two runs. Whitley doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

St. Lucie cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Matt Winaker hit an RBI triple, bringing home Jacob Zanon.

The Stone Crabs added to their lead in the third inning when Jake Palomaki hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Seibert.

Charlotte later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Jim Haley and Whitley hit two-run doubles to help finish off the blowout.

Stephen Woods Jr. (3-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while St. Lucie starter Kyle Wilson (3-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Charlotte remains undefeated against St. Lucie this season at 5-0.