Medina leads Reading to 2-1 win over Richmond

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Adonis Medina allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Medina (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing one run.

Richmond started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Johneshwy Fargas advanced to second on a walk by Jacob Heyward, went to third when a runner was caught stealing, and then scored on a single by Gio Brusa.

After tying the game in the third, the Fightin Phils took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Mickey Moniak tripled to bring home Arquimedes Gamboa.

Garrett Williams (1-6) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked five.

With the win, Reading improved to 7-3 against Richmond this season.