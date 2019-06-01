Zapete’s double leads DSL Red Sox1 to 9-3 win over DSL Marlins

, (AP) -- Alex Zapete hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox1 to a 9-3 win over the DSL Marlins on Saturday.

The double by Zapete capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox1 a 5-3 lead after Darel Belen hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The DSL Red Sox1 later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Belen hit a two-run single, while Alixandri Alvarez scored on an error in the eighth.

Isaias Ozoria (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wandy Moya (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.