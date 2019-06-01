Apostel leads DSL Pirates1 over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 10-6

, (AP) -- Shendrik Apostel homered and had two hits, driving in two as the DSL Pirates1 topped the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 10-6 on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, DSL Dodgers Shoemaker cut into the lead when Rushenten Tomsjansen hit an RBI single, driving in Marlon Cairo.

The DSL Pirates1 extended their lead in the sixth inning when Apostel scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Pirates1 later added two runs in the seventh and five in the ninth. In the seventh, Darwin Baez hit an RBI single and Juan Jerez hit an RBI triple, while Luis Tejeda hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Mario Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Dodgers Shoemaker starter Benony Robles (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Hector Martinez was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Dodgers Shoemaker. Cairo doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.