Dominguez scores winning run, DSL Mets1 beats DSL Orioles2 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Carlos Dominguez scored the winning run on an error, as the DSL Mets1 defeated the DSL Orioles2 7-6 on Saturday.

Dominguez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Wilkin Grullon hit an RBI single, driving in Oscar Olivares.

Reliever Yeremi Abad (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking two to pick up the win. Manuel Daza (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Freddy Valdez homered and singled in the win.