Gonzalez leads DSL Indians/Brewers over DSL Cubs1 3-1

, (AP) -- Elian Gonzalez tripled and singled twice as the DSL Indians/Brewers beat the DSL Cubs1 3-1 on Saturday.

DSL Indians/Brewers got on the board first in the third inning when Alan Meza scored on an error and Carlos Roa scored when a runner was thrown out.

After DSL Indians/Brewers added a run in the fifth when Henyer Gomez scored on an error, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nestor Heredia hit a solo home run.

Yostin Villalobos (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Andy Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Heredia homered and singled for the DSL Cubs1.