Leal’s homer leads DSL White Sox to 5-0 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Lazaro Leal hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 5-0 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Saturday.

The home run by Leal, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL White Sox a 3-0 lead before Jefferson Mendoza hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Frander Veras (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Blue Jays starter Wilgenis Alvarado (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.