Cuenca leads DSL Cardinals Red to 5-2 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Angel Cuenca tossed five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Cardinals Red over the DSL Brewers in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Cuenca (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out five to pick up the win.

DSL Cardinals Red started the scoring in the first inning when Smith Vargas and Albert Inoa scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Cardinals Red later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Diowill Burgos hit a two-run double, while Vargas hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Rafael Garcia (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out two and walking five in the Dominican Summer League game.