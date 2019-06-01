Sports
Bernabel, Mota and Valerio lead DSL Colorado in win
, (AP) -- Warming Bernabel had four hits, while Pedro Mota and Hanser Valerio recorded three apiece as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Giants 10-1 on Saturday.
Bernabel was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs.
With the game tied 1-1, the DSL Colorado took the lead for good in the third inning when Aiverson Rodriguez doubled to bring home Mishael Deson.
DSL Colorado later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Valerio hit a three-run double to help put the game out of reach.
DSL Colorado right-hander Brayan Castillo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rafael Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs and four hits over three innings.
