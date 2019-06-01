Guerrero’s double leads DSL Mariners to 8-3 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Arturo Guerrero hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Mariners to an 8-3 win over the DSL Tigers2 on Saturday.

The double by Guerrero scored Jonatan Clase and Asdrubal Bueno to break a scoreless tie.

After DSL Mariners added four runs in the seventh, the DSL Tigers2 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jose De La Cruz hit a two-run home run and Angel Cruz scored on a forceout.

Lisander Brito (1-0) got the win in relief while Yonson Guerrero (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.