Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

Toronto Blue Jays (21-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-27, third in the AL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 2.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 16-12 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Nolan Arenado leads the team with an average of .339.

The Blue Jays are 11-18 on the road. Toronto has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Justin Smoak leads the club with 11, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 76 hits and is batting .339. Story has 17 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .446. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-28 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .341 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.63 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (arm), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).