Rubalcaba leads Inland Empire to 6-2 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Alvaro Rubalcaba had two hits and two RBI as the Inland Empire 66ers topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-2 on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the 66ers and a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

Inland Empire got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Jo Adell advanced to second on a walk by Franklin Torres, went to third on a single by Michael Cruz, and then scored on a single by Cruz.

After Inland Empire added four runs, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Deacon Liput hit a two-run single.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the sixth when Adell scored on an error.

Andrew Wantz (5-3) got the win in relief while Rancho Cuca. starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.