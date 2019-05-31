Garlick’s homer leads Okla. City to 6-2 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Kyle Garlick hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 6-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.

The home run by Garlick scored Connor Joe and Zach Reks to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

After Memphis scored a run in the first, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run.

The Dodgers later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Garlick hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Shane Peterson to secure the victory.

Okla. City right-hander Daniel Corcino (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Helsley (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Tommy Edman tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Redbirds.