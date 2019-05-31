Chiang leads Columbus to 2-1 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Shao-Ching Chiang struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Columbus Clippers over the Durham Bulls in a 2-1 win on Friday.

Chiang (3-4) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two hits.

Columbus broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Daniel Johnson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mike Papi.

After Columbus added a run in the seventh on a home run by Bobby Bradley, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jake Smolinski hit a solo home run.

Ricardo Pinto (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked one.