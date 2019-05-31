Nunez hits walk-off single, Leon beats Puebla 3-2

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Israel Nunez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Bravos de Leon topped the Pericos de Puebla 3-2 on Friday.

Felix Pie scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Cedric Hunter.

The Pericos tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Carlos Alberto Gastelum hit an RBI single, scoring Herlis Rodriguez.

Leon starter Guillermo Moscoso went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out six. Norman Elenes (1-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ranfi Casimiro (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Carlos Rivero homered and doubled in the win. Pie doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Antonio Lamas singled three times for the Pericos.