Scott hits walk-off homer in 10th, Clinton beats Kane County 5-3

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Connor Scott hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Kane County Cougars 5-3 on Friday.

Will Banfield hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the LumberKings a 2-0 lead. The Cougars came back to take a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning when Eddie Hernandez hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Clinton tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Davis Bradshaw hit an RBI single, driving in Sean Reynolds.

Scott homered and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Tyler Mitzel (4-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andy Toelken (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cougars, Tra Holmes singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.