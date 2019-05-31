Conine leads Lansing over Bowling Green 5-2

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine had three hits and two RBI as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2 on Friday.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning when Wander Franco hit a two-run home run.

After Lansing scored a run in the first on a double by Jake Brodt, the Lugnuts took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Conine hit an RBI single en route to the one-run lead.

The Lugnuts later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Conine hit an RBI double, while Brodt hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Lansing right-hander Troy Miller (1-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Easton McGee (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Hot Rods, Franco homered and doubled, driving in two runs.