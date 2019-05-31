Carrizales hits walk-off single, Tampa beats Bradenton 8-7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Omar Carrizales hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Bradenton Marauders 8-7 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Tarpons and a five-game winning streak for the Marauders.

Angel Aguilar scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and stole second.

After the Marauders scored three runs in the top of the seventh, Tampa cut the deficit to 7-6 in the eighth when Tyler Hill hit a solo home run.

Andrew Bellatti (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nick Mears (3-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Marauders, Deon Stafford homered and singled, driving home two runs.