Martinez leads Down East over Salem 3-1

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Salem Red Sox 3-1 on Friday.

Down East started the scoring in the second inning when Martinez and Eric Jenkins hit RBI singles.

Salem answered in the top of the next frame when Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Lovullo to cut the deficit to one.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the fourth when Martinez hit a solo home run.

Down East left-hander Sal Mendez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dylan Thompson (0-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Fitzgerald singled three times for the Red Sox.

Down East remains undefeated against Salem this season at 6-0.