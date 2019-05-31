Abreu, Park lead Trenton to 2-0 win over Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Hoy Jun Park had three hits and two RBI, and Albert Abreu allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Trenton Thunder beat the Harrisburg Senators 2-0 on Friday.

Abreu (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Trenton scored its runs on two RBI singles by Park.

Ben Braymer (3-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

The Senators were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 6-2 against Trenton this season.