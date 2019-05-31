Wynkoop leads Hartford to 2-1 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Jack Wynkoop allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Hartford Yard Goats over the Bowie Baysox in a 2-1 win on Friday.

Wynkoop (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Hartford started the scoring in the second inning when Willie Abreu hit a solo home run.

After Hartford added a run in the fourth when Abreu scored on a wild pitch, the Baysox cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mark Trumbo scored on a groundout.

Hunter Harvey (2-4) went 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.