Cashner expected to start as Orioles host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (22-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-39, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-5, 6.45 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Orioles: Andrew Cashner (5-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Pillar and the Giants will take on Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are 7-21 in home games. Baltimore's team on-base percentage of .297 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with an OBP of .342.

The Giants are 12-15 in road games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .220 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .247. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 48 hits and is batting .235. Brandon Crawford is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .265 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).