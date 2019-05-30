Reks’ double leads Okla. City over Memphis in 10 innings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Reks hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday.

Connor Joe scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Reks. Later in the inning, Okla. City added an insurance run when Reks scored on a single by Kyle Garlick.

Drew Jackson homered and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Garlick homered, doubled and singled, driving home five runs.

Justin Grimm (1-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chris Beck (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Redbirds, Rangel Ravelo tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Adolis Garcia homered and doubled.