Ortiz’s double leads Aguascalientes over Mexico in 10 innings

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Eliezer Ortiz hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to an 8-7 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rieleros and a four-game winning streak for the Diablos Rojos.

Michael Wing scored the go-ahead run on the double after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Ortiz.

The Diablos Rojos tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Juan Carlos Gamboa hit an RBI single, driving in Kevin Medrano as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Anthony Carter (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked three while allowing two hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Francisco Rios (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Mexican League game.

The Diablos Rojos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. David Vidal homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Diablos Rojos.

Despite the loss, Mexico is 4-2 against Aguascalientes this season.