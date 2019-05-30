Rivero, Macias lead Leon to 15-3 win over Quintana Roo

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rivero hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Brandon Macias homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Bravos de Leon topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 15-3 on Thursday.

The home run by Rivero scored Jeremias Pineda and Matt Clark to give the Bravos a 4-0 lead.

Quintana Roo answered in the next half-inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Frank Diaz to cut the deficit to three.

Leon later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run eighth, when Marco Jaime hit an RBI single, driving in Daniel Cornejo to help finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leon right-hander Walter Silva (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Quintana Roo is 4-2 against Leon this season.