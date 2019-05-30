Chinea’s homer leads Springfield to 6-3 win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Chinea hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. With the victory, the Cardinals swept the three-game series.

The home run by Chinea scored Jose Godoy to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth when Irving Lopez scored on a forceout.

Seth Elledge (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tulsa starter Michael Bowden (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Cardinals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-1. Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-4 against Springfield this season.