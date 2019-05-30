Vigil’s single leads New Orleans to 5-3 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Rodrigo Vigil hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday.

The single by Vigil scored Matt Snyder to give the Baby Cakes a 2-1 lead.

The Sounds tied the game in the fifth inning when Andy Ibanez hit an RBI single, scoring Delino DeShields.

The Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the sixth when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI single, bringing home Lewis Brinson.

Nashville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Carlos Tocci hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the New Orleans lead to 5-3.

Starter Dustin Beggs (4-1) got the win while Taylor Guerrieri (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

DeShields homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Sounds. Tocci homered and singled.