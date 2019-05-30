Supak leads Biloxi to 3-0 win over Tennessee

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trey Supak allowed just one hit over 8 2/3 innings, leading the Biloxi Shuckers over the Tennessee Smokies in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Supak (6-2) struck out four to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, Biloxi took the lead on a single by Patrick Leonard that scored Luis Aviles Jr.. The Shuckers then added single runs in the second and third innings. In the second, Joantgel Segovia scored on a forceout, while Weston Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trent Grisham in the third.

Justin Steele (0-5) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Smokies were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.